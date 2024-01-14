Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old girl from South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 18-year-old girl from South Bend.

Rosealee Byers, described as 5’5” tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and black combat boots.

She is missing from South Bend, Indiana, which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 8:49 a.m.

Rosealee is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.