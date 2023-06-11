Silver Alert declared for missing 13-year-old from Roanoke

ROANOKE — A Silver Alert has been declared for Luis Fernando Fairchild, 13.

Luis is a Honduran male, 4’3” tall and 90 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

Luis is missing from Roanoke, which is 117 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen Saturday, June 10 at 12:10 p.m.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Luis’ whereabouts, contact the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office at 260-356-8316 or 911.