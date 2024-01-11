Silver Alert declared for missing 16-year-old from Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old from southern Indiana.

Elijah Chambers, described as 6’ tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

Elijah is missing from Sellersburg, which is 104 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Monday, Jan. 8.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-4491 or 911.