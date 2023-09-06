Silver Alert declared for missing Gary teenager

GARY — A Silver Alert has been declared for 17-year-old Alexxzander Meyers.

Alexxzander is described as 6’2” and 320 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts and red Croc’s.

He is missing from Gary, which is 152 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Alexxzander was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6:23 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.