Silver Alert declared for missing Lawrence teen

Gabriel Hughes is believed to be in danger
Courtesy of ISP
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 18, 2021
LAWRENCE — A statewide Silver Alert was declared on Friday afternoon for a missing teenager from Lawrence.

Gabrial Hughes, 18, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Authorities believe him to be in extreme danger and he may require medical attention.

Hughes is described as being 5-foot 5-inches and 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and argyle pants.

If you have any information on Gabriel Hughes, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.

