Silver Alert declared for missing Mecca woman

Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 04, 2023
MECCA — A Silver Alert has been declared for 68-year-old Betty Capps.

Betty is described as 5’3” and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right leg.

She is believed to be driving a Gray 2007 Ford Focus with Indiana registration 190TPH.

Betty is missing from Mecca, Indiana, which is 64 miles west of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Thursday, June 29.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Department at 765-569-5413 or 911.

