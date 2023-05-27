Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend teenager

SOUTH BEND — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing South Bend teenager.

A Silver Alert has been declared for Sijay Donyeal Patton, a 14-year-old black male from South Bend, which is located 149 miles north of Indianapolis.

Sijay is described as being 5’2” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and yellow shirt with black pants.

According to police, Sijay could be with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate: NJW977.

Sijay was last seen Saturday at 12:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sijay’s whereabouts, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9202 or 911.

