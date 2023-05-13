Silver Alert declared for two missing South Whitley girls

SOUTH WHITLEY — A Silver Alert has been declared for two missing South Whitley girls.

The South Whitley Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shannon Marie Kincaid and Adalynn Fae Newman.

Shannon is a 27-year-old white female, 5’6” and 241 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Adalynn is a 9-year-old white female, 4’1” and 60 pounds with light blonde hair with fading blue tips and blue eyes.

Shannon and Adalynn were last seen in a silver 2004 Saturn Vue with Indiana Plate: 442DNA

Shannon and Adalynn are missing from South Whitley, Indiana, which is 123 miles northeast of Indianapolis. They were last seen on Friday at 4:40 p.m.

They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shannon and Adalynn, contact the South Whitley Police Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.