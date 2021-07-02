Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from Zionsville believed to be in danger

ZIONSVILLE — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing Zionsville boy believed to be in extreme danger.

Connor Xiong, 14, was last seen Thursday at 10:30 p.m. wearing a black shirt, dark shorts and flip flop sandals.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office described the 14-year-old as an Asian male, 5-foot 9-inches, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If located, he may require medical assistance, according to police.

If you have information on Xiong, contact BCSO at 765-482-1412 or 911.

