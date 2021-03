SOUTH BEND — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for an 84-year-old South Bend man.

Robert Spann was last seen at 3:45 a.m. Thursday driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with Indiana license plate AOW396, according to Indiana State Police.

Spann is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Spann should contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.