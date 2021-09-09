Watch
Silver Alert issued for missing man from Dubois County

Photo provided/Indiana State Police
Posted at 6:50 PM, Sep 09, 2021
DUBOIS COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 49-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning in Huntingburg.

William Workman is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black fingerless gloves, blue jeans and white or light gray tennis shoes.

He was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111.

