Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 75-year-old woman last seen Monday afternoon in Bloomington.

Marianne Aurich is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve button up shirt, glasses, and unknown pants and shoes, and driving a gray 2000 Nissan Frontier with Indiana license plate D400ES.

She was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on August 30, 2021

Aurich is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781.