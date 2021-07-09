Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Porter County

PORTER COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old woman last seen Monday morning in Chesterton.

Fracine Heater is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen driving a black 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Indiana license plate BLR269.

She was last seen around 8 a.m. on July 5, 2021

Heater is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chesterton Police Department at 219-926-1136.