GREENWOOD — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Greenwood who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Alyssa Pickett was last seen Monday at 8 a.m. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. She is 5'7 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 16.

According to Indiana State Police, Pickett may require medical attention.

If you have any information on Alyssa Pickett, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.