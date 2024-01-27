Single vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY — One person died and one person was injured as a result of a crash in Grant County on Saturday.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Officer responded to the 2400 block of CR 600 East at 5:25 a.m. on reports of a single vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found two people injured at the scene. Both were transported to a hospital.

The driver, identified as Glenn Allan Bradley, 34, of Upland, was ejected from the vehicle, police say. He died at the hospital.

The passenger, identified as Robert Kyle Cornell, 32, of Hartford City, was treated and released from the hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the 2000 Chevrolet Truck left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Police say weather is believed to be a factor in the crash.

“Sheriff Garcia would like to ask for prayers for the families involved in this unfortunate crash,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Please everyone take extra time in inclement weather conditions.”