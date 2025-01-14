Snowfall leads to 10-15 vehicle pile-up in St. Joseph, Elkhart counties

ELKHART COUNTY — A burst of snow on Tuesday morning caused a large pile-up near the Indiana Toll Road and U.S. 20 bypass in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, crews are still working to clean up the 10-15 vehicle pile-up. Only minor injuries have been reported.

“One of our officers had to drive off the road to avoid being hit by a semi. Thankfully, they are OK,” the department said in a social media post.

Officials say the bypass remains closed from SR 2 eastbound to Mayflower Road.