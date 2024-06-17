State Police face issues with new Dodge Durangos, many requiring engine replacement

INDIANAPOLIS — Troopers with the Indiana State Police are facing car issues as the department moves to new Dodge Durangos.

Beginning in May 2023, the Indiana State Police began transitioning from the Dodge Charger to the Dodge Durango.

Since then, the department has ordered 516 Durangos at an approximate value of $25.8 million.

In rolling out 219 Durangos to date, 39 of the new vehicles have experienced mechanical failure due to defective oil coolers, according to ISP.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter has spoken with a Chrysler representative and was not given a timeline to resolve the matter, according to release from state police.

“ISP has used Dodge as our primary police vehicle provider for the last decade-and-a-half, it is unfortunate that we have found ourselves in this precarious position," said Carter. “We’re having to sideline brand new vehicles, losing out on their value and functionality… the citizens and taxpayers of Indiana are being shortchanged and deserve better.”

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | June 17, 7am

Each fully equipped Durango costs approximately $50,000, according to state police.

During the month of May, 15 Durangos experienced the issue. The fix for the issue is a full engine replacement.

State police says the issue has caused a loss of confidence in the vehicle and may impact public service from their troopers as they work to figure out the issues.