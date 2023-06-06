Teachers Credit Union (TCU) changes name to Everwise Credit Union

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers Credit Union (TCU), the largest credit union in Indiana, is changing its name to Everwise Credit Union.

The company says the move is to better reflect its mission to empower and serve all people and grow beyond its original educator roots. The Everwise brand, including a new logo, tagline, and visual identity, will launch June 26.

“Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead,” said Jason M. Osterhage, President and Chief Executive Officer of TCU. “We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future.”

“We are so proud to unveil the Everwise name,” said Angie Dvorak, Chief Marketing + Growth Officer at TCU. “As a financial institution founded to support teachers in our local community, we have education at our core. The Everwise name shows that when people are given the right resources and support, they can achieve their financial dreams.”