Terre Haute Casino Resort celebrates grand opening

TERRE HAUTE — A new casino resort celebrated its grand opening in Terre Haute on Friday.

The Terre Haute Casino Resort, located at 4500 E. Margaret Dr., is a $290 million investment operated by Churchill Downs Incorporated.

The facility includes a casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 36 table games, 50 electronic table games and six live poker tables.

The Casino Resort will have five restaurants for guests to dine in, including Four Cornered Steakhouse, Rockwood Bar & Grill, The Soda Shoppe, Crossroads Center Bar and High Limit Bar.

“This premier gaming facility will make it possible to welcome visitors from across the Midwest, the nation and the world here to Terre Haute,” said Mayor of Terre Haute, Brandon Sakbun. “The opportunity this creates for the people of our community is a true testament to the leaders who have worked on this project for years.”