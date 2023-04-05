This Indiana estate up for auction features a 16,000 sq ft home, a swimming pool and lake views on 15 acres

BATESVILLE — On April 15, you'll have the chance to become the newest owner of one of Indiana's largest estates.

Coming up for auction is the home know as "Le Rêve" (French for "The Dream"), built in 2007. This approximately 16,000 square foot home sits on roughly 15 acres of land situated along the Bischoff Reservior between Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

Besides the house, it offers a private boat dock, a greenhouse, a wine cellar, theater room and a barn equipped with horse stables.

"Affectionately referred to as ‘Le Rêve,’ this award-winning private estate is located along the shores of Bischoff Lake in Batesville, revered as one of the best places to live in Indiana" said Daniel DeCaro, founder and president of DeCaro Auctions International, who is handling the auction of the estate.

No reserve has been set for the auction, meaning it will be sold to the highest bidder, no matter the amount. Bidding begins at 11 a.m. on April 15.

To go on a virtual tour of the whole property through our gallery of images, click here.

To learn more about the auction or property, visit Decaro Auctions.

