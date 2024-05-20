Thousands of Catholics begin pilgrimages to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Catholics from across the United States are making a pilgrimage on foot to Indianapolis.

Their journeys are starting from U.S. cities both big and small, and amount to 6,500 miles of territory to cover.

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage officially started on Friday, May 17, and is expected to end in Indy on July 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Immediately after the pilgrimage marks the National Eucharistic Congress, which marks the first time the Catholic Church has held an event under that name since 1941.

Each procession is being led by a priest holding a monstrance, which is vessel holding the host, or bread wafer consecrated by a priest.

The faith-based journey has four routes with starting points in San Francisco, California; Bemidji, Minnesota; New Haven, Connecticut; and Brownsville, Texas, which is right at the tip of the U.S. southern border.

It’s anticipated that more than 100,000 people will take part in either parts of their route or the entire trek of their route. Most participants are expected to take part in a smaller trek.

The pilgrimages will make stops in Indiana towns and cities like Greenfield, Greenwood, Plainfield, Kokomo and Terre Haute.