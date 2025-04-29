Trump Administration backing down on revocation of legal status of Indiana international students

INDIANA — In response to dozens of lawsuits filed across the country this month, the Trump Administration has changed its course on targeting international students, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana said.

According to a press release from the ACLU of Indiana, attorneys from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that plaintiffs are in status as international students in a hearing in the Northern District of Indiana Tuesday.

This lawsuit on behalf of eight plaintiffs and a similar one in the Southern District on behalf of one plaintiff are ongoing in order to address any open legal issues, ACLU of Indiana said.

“The last few weeks have been incredibly difficult for these students,” said Ken Falk, legal director of ACLU of Indiana, in the press release. “They faced enormous financial, academic, and emotional hardship as a result of DHS’s actions, and we’re relieved that they once again have their student status. They deserve to continue their studies here in Indiana.”

According to the release, plaintiffs in two federal ACLU of Indiana lawsuits have received notice from their university that their status as international students has been restored over the last several days.