Trump, Pence scheduled to speak at NRA-ILA Forum in Indy next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Donald Trump, Mike Pence and NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre are scheduled to headline the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis next month.

The NRA-ILA Leadership Forum will be held Friday, April 14 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Admission is free and will be first come, first served. Tickets are not required but you must be an NRA Member to attend.

The full list of speakers (Alphabetical order):



Mike Braun

Eric Holcomb

Asa Hutchinson

Jim Jordan

Wayne LaPierre

Kristi Noem

Mike Pence

Chris Sununu

Donald Trump

The 2023 Annual Meetings & Exhibit will be at the Indiana Convention Center April 14-16.

This event will prohibit firearms, according to the NRA’s announcement.