Turkey Run State Park named 7th best state park in the U.S.

PARKE COUNTY — Turkey Run State Park was recently named the seventh best state park in the United States by TravelAwaits.

TravelAwaits is a website dedicated to travelers 50 and older.

In compiling their list of the 15 best state parks in the U.S., Turkey Run State Park was named the seventh best park.

The site mentions the park’s sandstone gorges, suspension bridge and Sugar Creek as reasons why Turkey Run stands out.

This is just another accolade for Turkey Run. In March, trail No. 3 in the park was named the best hike in the midwest.