Turkey Run's Trail No. 3 named the best hike in the Midwest

PARKE COUNTY — Hoosiers know the beauty that abounds inside Turkey Run State Park. Now, one of the hiking trails known for it's wide ranging natural beauty, is being recognized on a regional level.

A new report from Midwest Living Magazine, names Trail No. 3 at Turkey Run State Park as the best hike in the Midwest.

Turkey Run features 11 different hiking trails, but the magazine claims Trail No. 3 rounds all of the beauty of the park into one solid 1.7 mile hike.

The magazine explains, "You'll see rock formations, waterfalls and glacial potholes before climbing out of the canyon via wooden ladders. One tip: Wear shoes you don't mind getting wet."

A fair warning for those interested in heading to the trail this spring or summer. The trail is described as "very rugged" and is more intense than other trails so you may want to work yourself up toward Trail No. 3.