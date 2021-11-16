Two turkeys from Dubois County to be pardoned by President Biden

DUBOIS COUNTY — It's tradition for the President of the United States to pardon a turkey and a spare, in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

And this year, Indiana will play a prominent role in the special event.

That's because the national Thanksgiving turkey is from Indiana.

The yet-to-be-named birds were raised in southern Indiana in Dubois County near Jasper.

They will be given the royal treatment at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, D.C., and their names will be announced on Thursday when they are introduced to the press.

They'll be pardoned on Friday by President Biden. After their time in the spotlight, they will return to the Hoosier State and live out their days on the campus of Purdue University.