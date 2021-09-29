Updates coming to SNAP in October, most will see a benefit increase

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says two changes are coming to the U.S. Food and Nutrition Services Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that could impact benefits received by Hoosier SNAP participants.

On September 30, the the 15% increase in SNAP benefits provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act will end but starting in October, benefits will increase due to the recent re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan.

Officials say most SNAP participants will see a slight increase to their monthly benefit because of these updates.

A Q&A on the changes is available here.

