Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse dead at 60

VIGO COUNTY — One of Indiana's law enforcement leaders has died after a battle against cancer.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, who was elected Vigo County Sheriff in 2018, died Wednesday morning, according to a post from the office.

Plasse was 60 years old.

"In the days ahead Sheriff Plasse’s family, friends, fellow officers, and home community will remember and celebrate a life of dedicated service and generous spirit," the department shared. "While we all knew this day was coming, the news still lands hard and we grieve a loss that cannot be fully described in words.

We will share news of funeral arrangements when they are completed. In the meantime, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office team promises to honor our Sheriff’s memory by serving Vigo County with the same energy, integrity, and goodwill that John Plasse taught by his leadership and example. We will remember him and be grateful that we were privileged to serve in his company and shared a common commitment to public service.

We invite all to remember John in prayerful thanksgiving for his life and work and to hold his family in prayers for comfort and peace in the midst of a terrible loss. We invite all also to pray for law enforcement officers and first responders here and elsewhere who serve their communities and strive to protect all of us."

