Walgreens doesn't plan to offer abortion pill in store or by mail in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Walgreens says it doesn't intend to sell an abortion pill in Indiana after Attorney General Todd Rokita and 19 other attorneys general warned the company could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail.

On Feb. 21, Walgreens says it is not currently dispensing mifepristone in any location but is currently working to get certified by the FDA to do so.

That process requires pharmacies to meet specific standards in shipping, tracking and confidentially storing drug prescribing records.

"The company has made clear that it would [dispense the drug] consistent with all applicable laws and as a result would not be able to distribute Mifepristone in all locations," Walgreens' letter read. "Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship Mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies.

The FDA in 2000 approved mifepristone to terminate pregnancies of up to 10 weeks, when used with a second drug, misoprostol. Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block the hormone progesterone, which is needed to sustain a pregnancy. Misoprostol is taken 24 to 48 hours later, causing the uterus to contract and expel pregnancy tissue.

The attorneys general sent the letter in response to Walgreens and CVS announcing they plan to provide abortion pills following the Food and Drug Administration's rule change that broadens availability for the pills.

More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Walgreens' letter also says it hasn't made representations about using mail to dispense the drug and the state will be notified if the approach changes.

You can read the original letter to Walgreens and Walgreens' response below.

Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman confirmed that the company will also not sell the pill in the 18 other states.

WRTV has reached out to CVS for an update and are waiting to hear back.

