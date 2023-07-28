Ways to stay cool at the 2023 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair and the hottest days of the year have yet again aligned with one another.

As you plan your day at the fair surrounded with plenty of unique foods and shopping, it is important to know how to stay cool in the immense heat.

Thankfully there are plenty of opportunities for cooling off at the fairgrounds.

There are actually more than one million square feet of air conditioned space at the fairgrounds. As you make the loop, while the livestock barns may still be too hot to handle, there are multiple buildings the offer an air conditioned space to get out of the sun.

Another important aspect of not becoming overheated is hydration.

At the state fair, while tempted to enjoy unlimited lemon shake-ups, it is also important to drink plenty of water.

Hoosiers and other incoming fair-goers are welcome to bring in sealed and/or empty water bottles that can be refilled throughout the day at refill stations around the fairgrounds.

To find those refill stations, you can visit any information booth and they can point you in the right direction.

Anyone simply looking for a little breeze on those hot and muggy days can also hop aboard the fair shuttles at anytime and take a ride around the fairgrounds for free.

Shuttle service is available Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you ever become overheated, you are welcome to visit any first aid station around the fairgrounds.

First Aid is located in Hook’s Historic Drug Store Annex, near the 38th Street Main Gate (Gate 1), and at the Public Safety Center near Fall Creek Pavilion (Gate 6).

Emergency ambulance service is available and can be reached by calling (317) 927-7520.