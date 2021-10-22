West Nile Virus cases still popping up as mosquito season continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is over, but mosquito season isn't over yet.

As of Thursday, eight human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed throughout Indiana, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Those eight human cases have been confirmed in Lake, Porter, Elkhart, Allen, Hancock, Clark, and Dubois counties.

State health officials recommend the following measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning).

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin.

Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

Hoosiers should take the following steps to eliminate potential breeding sites:

Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water.

Repair failed septic systems.

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed.

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.

Frequently replace the water in pet bowls.

Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically.

Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.

