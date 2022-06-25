What abortion access looks like now in Indiana's neighboring states

INDIANAPOLIS — While Indiana's abortion laws did not immediately change after the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs Wade Friday, some neighboring states saw instant effects because of prior legislation.

Here's the latest on what is happening in the states that border Indiana.

Kentucky

After the Supreme Court's ruling, there was an immediate ban on abortions in Kentucky due to a trigger law passed in 2019 that required the state to immediately stop abortion services if Roe v. Wade was struck down.

LEX 18, WRTV's sister station, reports the nearest abortion clinic to Kentucky is Planned Parenthood in Bloomington, Indiana. The clinic is three hours from major cities like Lexington and Bowling Green and two hours from Louisville.

Abortion rights advocates in Kentucky tell LEX 18 that they are preparing to help women find and fund out-of-state abortions.

Illinois

The Associated Press reports abortion is legal in Illinois and can only be restricted after the point of viability, when a fetus is considered able to survive outside the womb. Illinois law says a medical professional can determine viability in each case. Abortions are also allowed after viability to protect the patient’s life or health.

A trigger law was passed in 1975 but was repealed in 2017.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says it expects to handle an additional 20,000 to 30,000 patients in Illinois in the first year following the reversal of Roe.

Michigan

Michigan has a 1931 law that not only bans abortion but criminalizes it, with the person being charged with either a felony or a misdemeanor.

In May, a Michigan Court of Claims judge issued an injunction that temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion ban.

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who WRTV sister station WXYZ reports supports abortion rights, asked the State Supreme Court to declare it unconstitutional. That effort is still pending.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said “given the ongoing lawsuits, we cannot speculate what the state of abortion rights will be in Michigan” after Roe.

The AP reports Michigan abortion rights supporters hope to put the issue on ballots this fall.

Ohio

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost tweeted Friday that "The Heartbeat Bill is now the law."

"This decision returns abortion policy to the place it has always belonged: to the elected policies branches of the governments," Yost said in a statement released on YouTube early Friday.

The six-week bill, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Kristina Roegner, does not have an exception for rape or incest. It also only applies only to intrauterine pregnancies. It only has two exceptions.

The ban allows for physicians to perform an abortion if the procedure is to prevent a someone’s death or bodily impairment or if there is no heartbeat.

Governor Mike DeWine addressed the state Friday night.

"I fully understand that the Supreme Court’s decision today is deeply troubling to many of you. Those of you who are pro-choice believe this is a matter of freedom and is a decision only the woman can make. Those who are pro-life, including my wife Fran and me, believe that the life of a human being is at stake and that we have an obligation to protect that innocent life," DeWine said.

