What you need to know as Deer Hunting Firearms Season begins in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the busiest time of year for hunting and fishing store Honey Creek Tackle.

“Guys at the last minute getting their items for deer season," Owner Jason Roberts said.

Deer Hunting Firearms season in the Hoosier state begins Nov. 12 and lasts until Nov. 27.

Roberts started stocking up for the month in the summer.

“[I have] guns, rifles [and] shotguns," he said.

Capt. Jet Quillen with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources estimates 300,000 hunters will be out in the field this year.

“It’s a busy weekend. Hopefully a safe weekend," Capt. Quillen said.

A national firearm report states the percentage of hunting injuries is low.

While those incidents are rare, Quillen says one of the most common hunting-related injuries is tree stand accidents — when a hunter falls from elevated equipment secured to a tree.

The Indiana DNR reports 20 to 30 every year.

“We always preach to our hunters, take that extra step. We buy all this expensive equipment to go out hunting, why not splurge on that great safety harness to ensure you’re safe while hunting?" Capt. Quillen said.

Some other ways to stay safe are:

Keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction — opposite of your hunting partners.

Keep your finger off the trigger — guard your firearm until you’re ready to shoot.

Identify your target and what’s behind it. make sure what you’re shooting at is in fact a deer and not another person.

“It’s not just going out and shooting whatever you see. A lot of hunters depend on this for food for their families," Capt. Quillen said.

Enjoying the food is one of the best parts of hunting season for Ronald Jones.

“My wife loves summer sausage. They make it all kinds of different ways with the cheese. It’s just very good.” Jones said.

In addition to food and sport, another benefit of deer hunting is population control.

The DNR says it’s a healthy way to help us manage the deer population, so we can control any type of diseases from spreading.

