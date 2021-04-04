Wildfire burns more than 300 acres at Indiana Dunes National Park

GARY - A wildfire has burned more than 300 acres at Indiana Dunes National Park in northwestern Indiana.

According to park officials, the National Park Service was working a prescribed fire on Friday when they were notified of a wildfire nearby in Gary in Miller Woods.

While responding to that fire, crews were also requested for assistance with a vegetation fire adjacent to the Norfolk Southern rail yard in the Port of Indiana, according to the National Park Service.

The fires were contained by Saturday evening and have burned approximately 300 acres on the National Park Service property in Gary. Two fire engines and approximately 12 personnel assisted by US Steel Fire and Security worked to control the fire, according to the NPS.

The photo below shows smoke from the Miller Woods fire extending almost 80 miles into Lake Michigan. The image was taken by the GOES-East satellite at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.