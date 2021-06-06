Woman found unresponsive on Holiday World roller coaster, later dies at hospital

SANTA CLAUS — Holiday World and Splashin' Safari confirms a woman died after being found unresponsive following a ride on The Voyage roller coaster Friday.

Holiday World says the woman, Dawn Jankovik, was taken to a Jasper hospital, where she later died.

The ride closed Friday evening out of respect for the family. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, which handles ride inspections in the state, visited the park Saturday morning and confirmed the ride is still operating as expected, a spokesperson for Holiday World said.

Holiday World says their hearts go out to the family and everyone involved.