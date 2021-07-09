Woman who died after riding roller coaster at Holiday World suffered from torn artery

SANTA CLAUS — An autopsy performed on a Ohio woman who died last month after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World determined she suffered from a torn artery and severe internal bleeding.

Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio had passed out while riding a roller coaster at the amusement park on June 4.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Forensic Pathologist who performed an autopsy on Jackovic determined her cause of death to be accidental.