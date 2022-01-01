Watch
WRTV's Rafael Sanchez goes one-on-one with Governor Eric Holcomb

Posted at 10:32 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 22:32:44-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is reflecting on 2021.

2021 brought another year of the COVID-19 pandemic, several businesses looking to hire and the approval of the federal infrastructure plan, which will bring money to Indiana.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez talked with Gov. Eric Holcomb about roads, jobs and the coronavirus vaccine.

Infrastructure:

One-on-one with Governor Holcomb: Infrastructure

Jobs:

One-on-one with Governor Holcomb: Jobs

Vaccine mandates:

One-on-one with Governor Holcomb: Vaccine Mandates

