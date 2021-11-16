Students at Muncie Central High School protest after conflict over a class assignment

MUNCIE — Students at Muncie Central High School staged a protest on Monday after a class assignment created a "disruptive discussion" between a student and school resource officers.

The incident occurred late last week when the assigned project prompted a display of student-created posters regarding social issues in a hallway at the high school, according to a release by Muncie Community Schools.

The display then created that disruptive discussion between a student and the school resource officers that the student and other observers found offensive.

From there, the teacher who was involved in the assignment was asked to move the posters to her classroom where she could invite visitors to see them, which inspired some students to organize a peaceful protest. It was held at the start of school on Monday in the school's student center.

The students expressed their concerns and engaged in a civil discussion with school and district officials. As a result, Muncie Central High School announced the school will be on an e-Learning Day on Tuesday, November 16. In-person learning will resume the following day on Wednesday, November 17.