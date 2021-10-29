Superintendent: Two Union Elementary students die in car accident

MODOC — The superintendent of Union School Corporation says two elementary school students died in an automobile accident Wednesday.

Superintendent Mike Huber says the students were returning from a trip out of state and another person is in critical care.

The students' names are not being released at this time.

Counselors and pastors will be available at the school Friday for students and the district shared information and resources about grief.

"We please ask that you keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Life is very fragile. Please take time tonight and every other night to hug your kids and tell them and those you care about how much you love them," Huber wrote on Facebook.