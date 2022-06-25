Tenderloin Tuesdays back in Hamilton County for 13th year

CARMEL — The classic Indiana sandwich is back in Hamilton County with the return of Tenderloin Tuesdays.

Tenderloin Tuesdays will be running from June 28 to July 26 for its 13th year.

Each year, 30 county-wide restaurants create their pork tenderloins using their unique recipes.

Those who want to enhance their Tenderloin Tuesdays experience can sign up for the Tenderloin Tuesday Passport. The free passport provides customers with exclusive discounts, restaurant information, and locations on an interactive map.

For more information on Tenderloin Tuesdays or to sign up for the passport, visit the Hamilton County Tourism Inc. website.