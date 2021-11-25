The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis hosting vaccine clinic, COVID-19 panel

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot clinic on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at the Museum and paid admission is not required. No appointment is necessary.

Vaccinations provided include:

Pfizer shots for children 5-11 years old

Pfizer shots for adolescents and adults 12 years old and older

Pfizer booster shots for adults 18 years old and older

Influenza (flu) vaccine for anyone 6 months and older

Those who get a vaccine will be required to wait 15 minutes afterward in the unlikely event there is a reaction.

Face masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status.

The clinic will be limited to those receiving vaccinations or adult/legal guardian(s) accompanying youth under 18 years old for vaccinations.

Additionally, a panel of medical experts will hold a COVID-19 panel on Monday, November 29 at 9 a.m. on Facebook.

You can submit questions online or by adding them in the comments once the Facebook event begins.

Panelists include Dr. Elaine Cox, Chief Medical Officer at Riley Children’s Health, Dr. Virginia Caine, Director of the Marion County Public Health Department and Nir Menachemi, PhD, MPH, Chair of Health Policy and Management Department of the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health and Scientist at the Regenstrief Institute.