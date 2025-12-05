Ed Carpenter Racing and Circle City Corvette Club donate to WRTV Toy Drive alongside community

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Corvette Club continued its 15-year tradition of giving back to the community, delivering bags of toys and a $6,000 donation to the WRTV Toy Drive.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Ed Carpenter Racing and Circle City Corvette Club donate to WRTV Toy Drive

The group dropped off their contributions at Ed Carpenter Racing's third annual collection event for the WRTV Toy Drive.

WRTV TOY DRIVE

"This all started 15 years ago. It's now our biggest charity we sponsor each year," said Roger Hanslow, president of the Circle City Corvette Club.

The $6,000 donation represents funds collected over the last two years by club members.

"Which brings our contributions to around $85,000 over the last 15 years," Hanslow said.

WRTV TOY DRIVE

For many club members, the annual toy drive holds special meaning during the holiday season.

"It makes my old warm heart pick up a beat. Christmas is giving as far as we are concerned," said Ben Doll, a Circle City Corvette Club member.

Tim Broyles, president of Ed Carpenter Racing, said hosting the collection event allows team members to reconnect with the joy of toy shopping.

WRTV TOY DRIVE

"A lot of local guys work here are from this area, all around Indy area. A lot of us have grown kids now, so we don't get to buy the toys. Going out buying Hot Wheels and all the cool things our kids grew up with, it's a lot of fun," Broyles said.

The toy drop-off day has become an annual tradition that club members shop for immediately after Christmas and look forward to each year.

WRTV TOY DRIVE

The main collection day for the WRTV toy drive is Saturday.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at the following Kroger locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:



Fishers , 116th and Allisonville Road

, 116th and Allisonville Road Greenwood, Emerson and County Line Road

Emerson and County Line Road Brownsburg, Green Street



This year's donations support the Salvation Army of Central Indiana and will help give children a merry Christmas. Learn more about the 25th annual WRTV Toy Drive here.