INDIANAPOLIS — On Christmas morning, children find magic in those brand-new toys underneath the tree. For some parents, that holiday magic does not come as easily.

Families in need across Indianapolis this holiday season are receiving help from WRTV and The Salvation Army of Central Indiana. For a quarter of a century, our December Toy Drive has helped thousands of Hoosier families lessen the burden of buying gifts.

WRTV Toy Drive and Salvation Army help thousands of Hoosier families

“It's been a tough economic year for a lot of people. Money has not stretched as far as it used to, or just hard times; unexpected things come up that require their funds," said Malinda O’Neal of the Salvation Army of Central Indiana. "So, we don't want families to have to choose between buying groceries or Christmas presents for their kids."

After a thousand gifts were collected in the 25th annual WRTV Toy Drive, the Salvation Army is distributing those gifts, and thousands more, to more than 5,000 kids this holiday season.

“As a parent, you want to please your kids and everything,” says parent Kyatta Spencer of Indianapolis. “Us as parents, that’s what we look forward to, is to see our kids happy.”

Spencer says for parents like her, this helping hand from WRTV and the Salvation Army makes a world of difference.

"We can focus more now on our bills, rather than going out and having to worry about, you know, the kids having a Christmas. They even had stuff that they asked us for,” she said.

The Salvation Army’s Toy Shop highlights the true meaning of the holiday season by giving back to fellow Hoosiers.

“We had 4,100 kids who were directly sponsored by donors, and above 1,000 or so kids that are coming through our toy shop,” O’Neal said. "It just really demonstrates the generosity and the love that they have for their neighbors here in Indianapolis.”