WRTV Toy Drive gets boost from Pacers Sports and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — The 25th annual WRTV Toy Drive is underway, and we received a huge donation for local kids in need.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment donated a whole pallet of toys on Monday.

This generous donation, along with the rest of the donated toys, will go to the Salvation Army of Central Indiana to be distributed and make the holiday brighter for thousands of children in need.

The organization says it is preparing for an increased need this season.

A big thanks to Pacers Sports and Entertainment!