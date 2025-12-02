WRTV Toy Drive Saturday: Drop off gifts at 3 Kroger locations

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV is partnering with the Salvation Army of Central Indiana to bring Christmas joy to hundreds of children through our annual toy drive.

The big collection day is this Saturday, December 7, when volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys at three Kroger locations across Central Indiana.

Drop-off locations and times: Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Fishers – 116th Street & Allisonville Road

• Greenwood – Emerson Avenue & County Line Road

• Brownsburg – 975 North Green Street

All donations will support the Salvation Army of Central Indiana's efforts to ensure local families have gifts under the tree this Christmas season.

For additional information and ways to donate, visit our 2025 Toy Drive section.