U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Posted at 7:57 PM, Nov 02, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night.

The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors' offices, and pharmacies.

And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms. The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

