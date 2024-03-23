15-year-old allegedly abducted by teen boyfriend found safe, suspect in custody

A missing Ohio teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and her boyfriend is in custody, according to police.

Police had been searching for 15-year-old Kaylee Cope from Grove City, Ohio, who police said was abducted by her 17-year-old boyfriend Jeffery Gimenez.

Gimenez had allegedly posted a video of himself holding a hand gun just hours before, saying that he "has a bullet" for Cope, according to police.

Cope's mother, Heather Zogleman, reported her missing at around 6 a.m. Saturday after Cope left their home earlier in the night and she was unable to reach Cope by phone, according to Grove City Police.

Police learned that Cope was with Gimenez and found the video he posted while holding a gun. A stolen vehicle that is believed to be connected to the case has been recovered by police.

Gimenez allegedly took Cope at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Warrants were put out for Gimenez for robbery and felony kidnapping and he was believed to be possibly armed and dangerous, according to police.

Before Cope and the suspect were found, Gimenez was last seen two days ago in a silver Honda four door sedan with black tinted windows that may be stolen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.