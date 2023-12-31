2024 calendar will be a perfect match to 1996 calendar

For those enthralled by the Atlanta Olympics, missing Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men headlining the Grammys, longing for the days of the last Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl, or maybe holding a special place in their heart for the debut of the classic rock musical "Rent," the next 525,600 minutes may be a chance to relive a moment in time.

The 2024 calendar will be a perfectly identical match to the 1996 calendar.

The seven years that share the same calendar in the current 200-year timeframe include 1940, 1968, 1996, 2024, 2052, 2080 and 2120, according to timeanddate.com.

The upcoming year, like 1996, will have 366 days and start on a Monday, thus repeating each corresponding date.

There are some striking similarities between the two years. Both years are presidential election years, with former President Bill Clinton beating out former Sen. Bob Dole in the 1996 election. Both years are also Olympic years, with Paris hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics, while Atlanta hosted the event in 1996.

While the NFL season is far from over, the Dallas Cowboys are tied for first place in their division and seem primed to make a run for the Super Bowl.