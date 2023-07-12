3 killed, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash traveling from Indy to St. Louis

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Three people were killed and 14 others injured early Wednesday in a southern Illinois crash involving a Greyhound bus and multiple commercial vehicles, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said an initial investigation indicates that a Greyhound passenger bus and three commercial vehicles were involved in the crash about 1:55 a.m. along Interstate 70 in Madison County.

“Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” state police said in a news release.

The agency said no one in the commercial vehicles was injured in the crash at the Silver Lake Rest Area.

A Greyhound spokesperson released a statement saying, "We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers."