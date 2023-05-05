PD: 3 teenage boys arrested following alleged rape, sexual assault at Wyoming High School

WYOMING, Ohio — Three teenage boys, all 15 years old, are in custody following an alleged sexual assault after a Wyoming High School baseball practice, Chief Brooke Brady said in a press release.

Police said the three teen boys assaulted the victim on April 28.

One of the juveniles is charged with one count of rape, three counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing. Another is facing one count of gross sexual imposition, three counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing. The third juvenile is also charged with gross sexual imposition along with two counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing.

Wyoming police did not say if the victim and the three teens who were arrested are students at Wyoming High School or what baseball team was involved. Wyoming City Schools superintendent Tim Weber did say that he can't comment on individual student discipline processes, but these allegations would normally result in "the most serious form of discipline" the school can impose.

"I am absolutely horrified by the incident alleged to have taken place in the Wyoming High School locker room on Friday, April 28," Weber said. "We will take the strongest actions possible to support those in need."

Weber said these allegations don't represent the district's core values and they are conducting a school-based investigation while cooperating with police.

"At Wyoming High School, we teach and demonstrate high character and will continue to care for each other as a community," Weber said.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

